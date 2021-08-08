Fires Continue to Ravage Greece Amid Europe’s Protracted Heat Wave

ATHENS – Huge forest fires raged across several parts of Greece on Sunday, forcing thousands more from their homes and razing vast swathes of forest, with even more countries stepping in to help control efforts against Greek fires.

Forest fires were also flaring up in neighboring Turkey, where at least eight people have died, as well as in other parts of Europe, which are suffering from a prolonged heat wave and drought that created powder keg conditions.

On Sunday morning, Greek authorities ordered the evacuation of four other villages in northern Evia, an island northeast of Athens, but many residents remained behind in a desperate effort to protect their homes. State television broadcast video footage of residents and firefighters using garden hoses and tree branches in an attempt to put out the advancing flames.

Hundreds more were evacuated from Evia by ferry on Sunday, with TV footage showing large clouds of gray smoke hanging over the island and obscuring the sun. Coast Guard vessels remained on standby to move residents and vacationers to safety. And bulldozers were used to create firewalls on the outskirts of thick forests, in an attempt to prevent flames from passing them.