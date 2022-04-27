Fires continue to test crews around US



According to the National Inter-Agency Fire Center (NIFC), crews are continuing to work on firefighting around the United States on Wednesday after receiving reports of two new large fires the previous day.

One fire was reported in Pennsylvania and another in Missouri.

More than 1 million acres have been burnt since January 1.

Across the country, about 3,700 wildlife firefighters and support personnel have been deployed for 11 major fires.

Fire crews advanced Tuesday into a large prairie fire in southwestern Nebraska, where more than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday that the Road 702 fire consumed 41,448 acres and was 74% under control.

The fire killed a former volunteer fire chief, injured several firefighters and destroyed several homes last week.

In the southwest, firefighting efforts in northern New Mexico, where there are several relocations, were the focus.

According to the U.S. Forest Service in Santa Fe National Forest, Cafe Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire, which merged over the weekend, were spread over 61,470 acres and contained 20%.

Authorities have begun assessing the damage, but have not yet been able to count the number of homes and other buildings destroyed.

Governor Michelle Luzan Grisham declared a state of emergency in four counties last week.

Meanwhile, Arizona Tunnel Fire is now 30% controlled and has burned 19,344 acres.

The blaze, on the outskirts of Flagstaff, burned 30 homes and additional structures last week.

Southwest winds are expected to increase again in the coming days.

According to a recent outlook issued by the NIFC, the threat of increased weather hazards across the United States over the summer is expected to continue.

Fires have become a year-round threat in the West. Scientists say decades of firefighting and poor management have exacerbated the problems caused by more than 20 years of drought that are related to man-made studies. Climate change .

