Fires in Southwest force more evacuations



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Firefighters are battling a devastating wildfire in southwestern America on Friday.

In New Mexico, officials issued further eviction orders, warning that high winds were pushing the calf canyon fire into new areas.

The U.S. Forest Service said Saturday that Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire – which merged last weekend – now have 97,064 acres of combined land.

There are 32% of fires, with more than a thousand workers on site.

Dangerous fires around us threaten weather fire efforts

The blaze prevented any air strikes by noon on Friday, although there were no immediate reports of new structures being lost.

At least 16 homes were destroyed in San Miguel County.

On Friday, more than 2,000 firefighters were battling the blaze in both Land of Enchantment and Arizona.

The Copper State Forest Service has announced that the fire and smoking ban for the Coconino National Forest will take effect on May 5, and the Flagstaff City government will enter the Stage 1 fire ban at the same time.

The tunnel fire, north of Flagstaff, was 89% controlled on Friday and spread over 19,075 acres.

A top-level national management team returned it to the local forest on Friday.

However, the fire has already destroyed at least 30 homes and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people.

Millions of people in drought-stricken California must reduce water use

Some residents were not allowed to return home near another fire 10 miles south of Prescott.

Crooks Fire is 38% controlled and covers 9,393 acres.

Light winds were expected there over the weekend, but low humidity would be a concern, fire officials said.

Red flag warnings were issued on Friday in almost all of New Mexico and parts of Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The fire is unusually hot and burning fast for this time of year.

Threats of fire-related weather across the country are expected to continue until the summer, according to a Recent Perspectives Issued by NIFC.

Millions of acres It has been burning all over the country since January 1.

Fires have become a year-long threat West . Scientists say decades of firefighting and poor management have exacerbated the problems caused by more than 20 years of drought that are related to man-made studies. Climate change .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.