First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 3/2 Wednesday morning forecast



Forecast: Today will be brighter and even milder with highs in the low 50s. Rain/snow showers work their way through tonight and wrap up by daybreak tomorrow.

For tomorrow, colder air will settle in behind our cold front, so we get stuck in the 40s; but it will be blustery, so it will only feel like the 30s.

Looking Ahead: Friday will remain cold with highs in the 30s.

As for the weekend, Saturday will be seasonable (40s) with some clouds in the mix; and Sunday looks more unsettled (chance of showers) and milder with highs near 60.