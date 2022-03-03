First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 3/3 Thursday morning forecast



Forecast: Today will be sunny, blustery and colder. Expect highs in the 40s, but with the wind it will only feel like the 30s. Tonight will be clear and frigid with feels like temps in the teens and single digits.

CBS2



As for tomorrow, it will be another good looking day, but we get stuck in the 30s.

CBS2



Looking Ahead: Saturday will be seasonable (40s) with some clouds in the mix and perhaps a weak passing shower in the afternoon.

CBS2



Sunday looks more unsettled with a 40% chance of showers, but the real headline will be the temperatures: highs in the 60s… 70 S&W.