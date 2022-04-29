World

First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 4/29 Friday forecast

1 day ago
Forecast: Today will get off to another cold start with wind chills in the 30s. For the remainder of the day, it will be sunny, blustery and a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 60s. 

tri-state-travel-1.png

CBS2


Tonight won’t be quite as windy with temps falling into the 40s and 30s. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s.

weekend-forecast-new-2-1.png

CBS2


Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Then showers are back in the forecast Sunday night into Monday.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-6.png

CBS2


