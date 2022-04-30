First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 4/30 Saturday morning forecast



Happy weekend! We’re waking up to another chilly start, so grab the coat if you’re headed out early today. Temps are starting off in the low 40s around the city and 30s in the suburbs. Luckily, the winds have subsided.

Despite the cold start, temps will rebound nicely and it’s looking like a beautiful spring weekend! Expect abundant sunshine for your Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday won’t be too far behind. Other than some high clouds filtering in through the afternoon hours, it’s another nice one. Temps Sunday will be a few degrees milder in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next shower chance moves in after sunset Sunday night and lingers through Monday. Overall, next week is looking milder but more unsettled. Have a great weekend, get outside if you can!