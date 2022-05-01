World

First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 5/1 Sunday morning forecast

11 seconds ago
For tonight, skies will remain clear, but it won’t be as cold as the last several nights. However, it will still be cold enough to warrant a frost advisory in some of our suburbs. 47 will be the low in the city, with upper 30s and lower 40s for the suburbs.

Sunday looks to be a stunning first day of May. Skies will be sun-filled with even warmer temps than today. 70 will be our high. Clouds will gradually increase from the late afternoon into the early evening as a warm front advances toward the region.

Accompanying the front will be some showers, which will move through late on Sunday night. The low will be 52.   

