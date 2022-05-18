World

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/18 Wednesday forecast

First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 5/18 Wednesday forecast
First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 5/18 Wednesday forecast

First Alert Climate: CBS2’s 5/18 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Count on a sunny morning with some clouds mixing on this afternoon. Highs shall be within the low 70s. Clouds thicken this night with rain filling in in a single day via dawn. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-15.png

CBS2


As for tomorrow, the rain exits round 8/9 AM with breaks of solar within the afternoon. Highs shall be within the 70s once more.

2-3.png

CBS2


 Trying Forward: Friday shall be largely sunny with highs nearer to 80. 

jl-above-normal-10.png

CBS2


Temperatures soar on Saturday with highs within the 80s and even 90s — feeling extra like summer time! The warmth sticks round on Sunday, however there’s an opportunity of showers/thunderstorms within the afternoon and night.

CBSNewYork Crew

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork group is a bunch of skilled journalists who carry you the content material on CBSNewYork.com.

