First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 5/18 Wednesday forecast

First Alert Climate: CBS2’s 5/18 Wednesday forecast



Forecast: Count on a sunny morning with some clouds mixing on this afternoon. Highs shall be within the low 70s. Clouds thicken this night with rain filling in in a single day via dawn.

As for tomorrow, the rain exits round 8/9 AM with breaks of solar within the afternoon. Highs shall be within the 70s once more.

Trying Forward: Friday shall be largely sunny with highs nearer to 80.

Temperatures soar on Saturday with highs within the 80s and even 90s — feeling extra like summer time! The warmth sticks round on Sunday, however there’s an opportunity of showers/thunderstorms within the afternoon and night.