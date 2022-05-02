World

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/2 Monday forecast

14 hours ago
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/2 Monday forecast
First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 5/2 Monday forecast

First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 5/2 Monday forecast

Forecast: Expect leftover rain/drizzle this morning, then another round of iso’d showers this afternoon. Outside of that, it will be mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s… about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Some clouds linger tonight, but it should remain dry for the most part with temps falling into the low 50s and 40s. 

skycast-today-rt-new-6.png

CBS2


As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

skycast-temp-trend-2-1.png

CBS2


Looking Ahead: Showers are back in the mix tomorrow night into at least Wednesday morning with highs in the 60s that day.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-7.png

CBS2


As for Thursday, it’s looking like the pick of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 70.

CBSNewYork Team

