First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 5/6 Friday forecast

12 hours ago
Forecast: Rain/showers ease their way into the area this morning and overspread the entire area by this afternoon. It won’t be quite as warm either with temperatures mainly stuck in the 50s…15+ degrees cooler than yesterday. Rain will continue to push through the area tonight with pockets of moderate to heavy rain at times, which could lead to a little flooding around the area. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png

CBS2


The rain lingers through the day tomorrow with a gusty wind (25-35 mph) in place, especially along the coast (35-45+ mph). And it’s not until tomorrow night that the rain finally tapers off. When all is said and done, 1-2.5″ of rain is expected.

skycast-futurecast-rainfall-euro.png

CBS2


Looking Ahead: There’s a slight chance of showers on Mother’s Day with breezy conditions and perhaps some brightening across our northernmost suburbs. Expect highs only in the upper 50s. 

skycast-mothers-day-2.png

CBS2


As for early next week, sunshine makes a comeback with temperatures returning to the 60s.

