First Alert Weather: CBS2’s 5/8 Mother’s Day morning forecast



Happy Mother’s Day! While it won’t be the best looking day… it will be somewhat improved from yesterday.

CBS2



We’re waking up to chilly temps in the 40s for most… even some upper 30s far N&W. Scattered showers are still around, primarily focused south and east of the city. Drier air is in the process of nudging down from the north.

CBS2



Today overall will be mostly cloudy around the city, but for northwest NJ up into the Lower Hudson Valley, you’ll likely have a nice afternoon with brighter skies! To the south and east, clouds linger for much of the day, along with a few showers. Temps will still be about 15 degrees below normal topping out in the mid 50s. The winds have calmed down, but it’ll still be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

CBS2



Hang in there… big improvements through the week with temps back into the 70s by midweek!