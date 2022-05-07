World

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for stormy weather Saturday

NEW YORK — The First Alert Weather team has issued a Red Alert with stormy weather headed our way late Friday through Saturday.

Rain showers roll in during the day and become more widespread across the area by afternoon.

There will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain overnight, which could lead to some localized flooding. The National Weather Service has issued advisories along the coast. 

The rain is expected to stick around Saturday, along with gust winds, especially along the coast. 

When it’s all said and done, the area could see 1 to 3 inches by Sunday.

There’s a slight chance of showers again on Mother’s Day, with breezy conditions. 

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts. 

