First Alert Weather: Red Alert for thunderstorms, potential tornadoes Monday afternoon into evening

First Alert Climate: Red Alert for thunderstorms, potential tornadoes Monday afternoon into evening



NEW YORK — The CBS2 Climate Workforce has issued a Red Alert for Monday afternoon into evening on account of robust and probably even extreme thunderstorms.

The principle considerations might be damaging winds, hail and probably an remoted twister or two. Heavy rain may result in ponding or flooding alongside roadways.

The rain is predicted to push by way of from about 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the very best probability in New York Metropolis anticipated for the afternoon commute.

The best threat for extreme thunderstorms might be simply north and west of New York Metropolis, however the remainder of the realm might be beneath not less than a slight threat for extreme storms.

The storms are anticipated to wrap up by the early to center a part of the evening, with clearing skies the rest of the night time.

As for Tuesday, it will likely be sunny, breezy and fewer humid with highs within the 70s.

Wednesday might be largely to partially sunny with highs within the low 70s. Thursday might be partly sunny with a number of leftover showers within the morning and highs round 70. Friday might be largely sunny and hotter with highs close to 80.

