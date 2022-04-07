First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday afternoon through night



NEW YORK — The First Alert Weather team is tracking another round of heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding.

A Red Alert has been issued for Thursday afternoon into the night.

The duration of the rainfall, the isolated heavy cells and the potential for some flooding are all factors.

Expect mainly rain with some heavier waves during the afternoon and some possible thunderstorms into the overnight.

While there’s no widespread flood threat, downpours could lead to localized, minor flooding.

It looks like the heavier bouts linger into the early hours Friday morning over Long Island.

