First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for Friday due to rogue storm, Red Alert weekend ahead

First Alert Climate: Yellow Alert issued for Friday due to rogue storm, Red Alert weekend ahead



CBS2’s First Alert Climate crew has issued a Yellow Alert for Friday due to the energy of a rogue storm that future fashions proceed to present passing proper over our space.

Though a lot of the day is nice, the rogue storm could possibly be robust with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds all doable. The excellent news is it is a fast mover throughout the night.

It will open the door for presumably file warmth, nonetheless.

CBS2



Red Alerts have been issued for the weekend for a number of atmospheric elements, however primarily, an abnormally scorching airmass will settle over us this weekend. We can be shut to file highs round New York Metropolis and inland with feels-like temperatures spiking to 95-100 levels.

There may be additionally a moderate-to-high danger of rip currents and paired with ocean temps within the 50s and low 60s. Hypothermia would set in a lot sooner, making the waters just a little extra harmful than regular.

Lastly, storms are doable once more Sunday evening because the chilly entrance passes the realm dropping our temps within the 70s for subsequent week.