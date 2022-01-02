First Baby of 2022 in New York City Born at Stroke of Midnight – Gadget Clock



New York City welcomed its first new baby at the stroke of midnight.

Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia arrived weighing 7 pounds 6.3 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Irma Garcia and German Tzunun of Brooklyn.

NYC Health + Hospitals said the newborn Brooklynite was born at Coney Island Hospital, the same hospital that welcomed the first baby of the new year the past two years.

Leyla is the couple’s first baby, according to the public health system.