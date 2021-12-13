First beaten, got sit-ups and then spit, the candidates who were upset by the defeat in the election punished the voters; VIDEO Viral

It is evident from the viral video of Aurangabad district of Bihar that the accused is talking about payment of money. Please inform that the accused has been arrested on the basis of the video.

Due to the election defeat in Aurangabad, Bihar, the agitated Mukhiya candidate forcibly spit on the Dalit voters. In fact, under the 10th phase of Panchayat elections in Aurangabad district, a Mukhiya candidate went and beat up the Dalit voters of his area due to defeat in the Panchayat elections held in Kutumba block.

It is worth mentioning that Balwant Singh, a candidate of Dabang image in Kharanti Tole Bhuiyan of Singhna Panchayat of Kutumba block of Aurangabad, first beat up the Dalit voters after losing his election and also got a sit-in meeting. Even after this, his heart was not satisfied, so he spit on the Dalits. Let us tell you that its video is going viral on social media.

People are surprised by the Taliban’s coercion: Taking quick cognizance of the video, Aurangabad district’s DM Saurabh Jorwal and SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra have ordered the Amba police station to register an FIR. After which the accused was arrested. Please tell that he is being interrogated in this matter. Let us tell you that after watching the video, people are surprised by this Talibani domination of Balwant. People say that this was probably seen only in the British rule.

Note exchange vote case: In the viral video, accused Balwant Singh is saying that he had given money to two voters during the election. But they did not vote for him by taking money. While abusing, he can be seen punishing them by holding their ears and doing sit-ups.

In his clarification, Balwant Singh has said that both the youths were rioting under the influence of alcohol. To pacify he punished them. But it is evident from the viral video that the accused is talking about paying the money. Please inform that the accused has been arrested on the basis of the video.