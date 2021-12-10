First birthday of Mukesh Ambani’s grandson ‘Prithvi’ will be celebrated with pomp, 120 guests were invited, these big faces included

The Ambani family plans to donate to orphanages on Prithvi’s first birthday and hold small celebrations in 150 orphanages across the country. Along with this, the Kovid protocol will also be taken care of in this party.

The first birthday of Prithvi Akash Ambani, the grandson of the country’s richest industrialist Mukesh Ambani, will be celebrated on 10 December. Let us tell you that Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s son Prithvi was born on 10 December 2020. The Ambani family has made preparations keeping in mind the Kovid rules for the birthday party to be celebrated on Friday.

Guests coming to the party: Let us inform that there are reports of celebrating Prithvi’s birthday in a grand manner at Ambani’s farmhouse in Jamnagar (Gujarat). According to the information revealed, 120 guests have been invited to this birthday party. Which includes Bollywood celebs, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Parth Jindal and sports personalities Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan. Singer Arijit Singh will perform on Prithvi Ambani’s birthday.

Kovid protocol will be followed: On this occasion, 50,000 villagers will be fed food by the Ambani family. Apart from this, gifts will be donated to nearby orphanages. It will be a ‘completely quarantine bubble party’ in terms of the Corona epidemic. Also, the official protocol issued will be followed.

Ambani’s doctors will monitor: In an official notice issued by the Ambani family, it has been said that all the guests are required to be double vaccinated. All guests will be tested daily in Mumbai from December 7. These tests will be coordinated by our team. Let us inform that the report of the guests will be monitored daily by the doctors of Ambani.

After being found negative, he will be taken to Jamnagar in a private jet booked by Ambani and everyone will be kept in quarantine till the time of his birthday.

According to sources, caterers have been called from Thailand and Italy for the food of the guests. After coming here, that crew will be thoroughly examined for corona and they will be quarantined. Food will be prepared for the guests only after the report is correct.