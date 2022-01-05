First death due to Omicron in India, died in Udaipur hospital, know the full history of this case

The first case of death in the country from the new variant of the corona virus, Omicron, came to light on Wednesday. A person from Udaipur in Rajasthan died last week. It has been confirmed by Omicron. Union Health Secretary Luv Aggarwal says that a detailed investigation is being done in this case. He says that this is the first case of death due to Omicron variant. For this reason, great care is being taken. Case is being investigated.

Udaipur’s CMO Dr. Dinesh Kharadi told that Omicron was confirmed in the genome sequencing of a sample of a 73-year-old man. He died on 31 December in Udaipur hospital. However, he also says that there were negative reports of infection in the investigation twice. According to the medical report, the person died of pneumonia after Kovid. He was already suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and hypothyroidism.

A 73-year-old man was found infected with the corona virus on 15 December. He had symptoms like fever, cough and rhinitis. After that he was admitted to the hospital. Their test samples were sent for genome sequencing. Omicron was confirmed in a report received on December 25. Later on December 21 and December 25, the report came negative in the investigation.

In the last 24 hours, 58,097 new cases of corona have been registered in the country. During this, 534 people have also died. On the other hand, the cases of Omicron are increasing rapidly. Omicron has reached 24 states of the country. So far 2,135 cases have been registered. However, 828 people have gone home after beating this disease. This variant of Corona is killing very fast. It has also surprised the governments of many countries.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases. So far 653 cases have been reported in the state. Of these, 259 people have been cured. The capital Delhi is at number two. There are 464 Omicron patients here and out of this 57 have been cured. Kerala is at number three with 185 cases.