First elimination from ‘Lock Up’, religious leader Swami Chakrapani got release from the show! First contestant eliminated from ‘Lock Up’, religious leader Swami Chakrapani got release from the show

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s tremendous reality show ‘Lock Up: Badass Jail Attyari Khel’ is rocking the OTT platform Alt Balaji and MX Player. The show features 13 controversial personalities. The format of the show is also quite different, in which along with entertainment, drama and plenty of masala are also being seen. This is a show that the audience has never seen before. But as the show progressed, that hour also came.

When the first contestants of the show are being eliminated. Let us tell you that the contestants from different backgrounds have participated in this show. Where celebrities from every world of politics, social media and entertainment are seen. One such personality who participated in the show,

He is the godman Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, who claims to be the president of the Hindu Mahasabha, a long-standing Hindu nationalist organization in India. He has been seen being vocal about his ideologies in the show,

which others have not appreciated. This is the reason that nothing special happened to him with the famous fashion designer Saisha Shinde who came on the show and both the contestants got into a tu-tu main-main.

Not only this, while doing the task, he also did not help much to the rest of his colleagues. In such a situation, host Kangana Ranaut decided to kick him out of the show in the first week with the vote of the audience. With this Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has become the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

‘Lock Up’ is a one-of-a-kind reality show in itself on the digital platform which is packed with lots of twists and turns and keeps the audience glued to their seats. So to see what other twists are going to come in the show ahead, definitely watch the upcoming episodes of the show.

ALTBalaji and MX Player have live-streamed Lock Up 24×7 on their respective platforms, giving viewers a chance to interact directly with the contestants. In such a situation, stay with Alt Balaji and MX Player for more information and updates related to the show.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 15:22 [IST]