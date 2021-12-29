First glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey’s film Liger will come out on 31 December! The first glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey’s film Liger will come out on this day!

News oi-Salman Khan

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is one of the most awaited films of 2022. Telugu cinema star Vijay Deverakonda is making his Bollywood debut with this film. The film has been made in Telugu as well as in Hindi. Liger’s promotional activities are gaining momentum with the departure of 2021. The first glimpse of the film is being released on 31st December, the last day of the year. Karan Johar shared this information with an announcer video. With this video, Karan wrote – The time has almost come to introduce Beast to the whole country.

Starting your new year vigorously and with fresh punches. The first glimpse of Liger will be released on December 31 at 10.03 am. Liger is an action-thriller film based on boxing, which also stars legendary boxer and world champion Mike Tyson in a pivotal role.

Liger will be released in cinemas on August 25 in 2022. The film will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Vijay Deverakonda has given many hits in Telugu cinema. Especially, Vijay was in the news a lot for Arjun Reddy. The film was later remade in Hindi with the title Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

The film was a huge success and became the biggest box office success of Shahid’s career. Liger is Ananya Pandey’s first film, which has also been made in South Indian languages. This film can be considered as his debut in South Cinema. Liger was earlier scheduled to release on September 9 in 2021, but the film’s release was postponed due to the closure of cinemas due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

In between there were reports of releasing the film on OTT platforms as well, but Vijay denied these reports through social media. There was news that the film has got an offer of 200 crores for OTT, in response to which Vijay wrote that it is very less. I will do more in theaters than this.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 17:33 [IST]