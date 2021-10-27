‘First kill, then call’ – Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh attacks On Yogi government, said – internal survey Revealing – its very difficult – ‘First kill, then call’

The former IAS made three tweets one after the other, in which he surrounded the Yogi government and said – first kill, then call… the government is adopting this policy.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw about 3 lakh cases registered during the Corona period. These cases were registered against those who violated the Kovid protocol, did not follow the rules and violated the lockdown. Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh has taken a jibe at this decision of the Yogi government and has termed it as a policy of ‘hit first, then hug’.

The former IAS made three tweets one after the other, in which he surrounded the Yogi government. Recalling the tragedy of the Corona period, Surya Pratap Singh wrote, ‘Look at the policy of fooling the public for votes. “First hit, then cuddle.” The British used to do the same thing, take a look at history. In the place of compassion and sympathy for the dying, suffering people due to lack of oxygen and medicine, how did the cruel hunter of the government go, will people forget?’

Referring to an internal survey of BJP in his next tweet, he said that the path is not easy for the Yogi government. The party seems to be suffering in western UP and Purvanchal.

The British used to do the same thing, take a look at the history. In the place of compassion and sympathy on the dying, dying people due to lack of oxygen and medicine, how did the cruel hunter of the government go, will people forget? pic.twitter.com/4ocf0PbicY — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) October 27, 2021

Surya Pratap Singh wrote- ‘The local sycophants have kept the Chief Minister in the dark, but the results of the internal survey conducted by the Center have come. A big BJP leader told that BJP is getting clean sweep from West and Purvanchal. Wake up Yogi ji, tweet some hateful tweets, it is very difficult to do Paanghat.

The former IAS, who often criticized the policies of the BJP government, surrounded CM Yogi for his further statement, in which Yogi said, ‘My faith is with me. If I have faith in Ram, then I will go to the temple. On this statement of the UP CM, the former IAS officer taunted and said- ‘And respecting the faith of others, not in your dictionary! Wow Yogi.

Here, SP leader IP Singh also targeted BJP and said- ‘BJP needs the votes of backward class and downtrodden class in UP through caste conventions. To make Gujarati and Uttarakhandi leader CM, PM.

Let us tell you that in view of the upcoming assembly elections in UP, the political mercury has heated up. On one hand, CM Yogi is an attacker on the opposition parties. So at the same time, the opposition parties are also criticizing and encircling all the policies of the government.