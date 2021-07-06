First Kissing Scene of Bollywood Movie Name Actor and Actress Unknown Interesting Facts | When intimacy was seen on black and white screen, it was Bollywood’s first kissing scene

New Delhi: In Bollywood films, every situation is tried to be shown with great beauty and very close to reality. Today it has become very common to show kissing and intimate scenes on screen, but it was not always like this. You will remember very well how the fakes were shown on which screen using the camera earlier.

Flowers collide on screen

Not only this, many times the makers used to work by bringing the artists very close to each other and suddenly showing two flowers colliding with each other. Then the actors were not even comfortable about doing kissing scenes and it was not easy to show such scenes on the screen.

These artists created history

Today on International Kissing Day, we are going to tell you about the film in which the first kissing scene of Hindi cinema was shown. We will tell you about the two actors who performed this scene. At that time it was a big deal to perform the kissing scene on screen, but actors Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani took a big step by doing so.

This kissing scene lasted for 2 minutes

This kissing scene was shown in the film Karma and it was not a proper LIP LOCK SCENE, rather Devika kissed Himanshu several times for a while. This scene lasted for about 2 minutes in which Devika kissed Himanshu several times while crying. This scene of the film Karma is called the first KISSING SCENE of that time.

Also read- Kangana Ranaut hits out at Aamir’s divorce, raises questions on child being Muslim

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to