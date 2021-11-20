First Known Covid Case Was Vendor at Wuhan Market, Scientist Says
A scientist who leaked public accounts of early cases of Kovid-19 in China reported on Thursday that an influential World Health Organization investigation has largely miscalculated the early chronology of the epidemic. The new analysis suggests that the first known patient to be infected with the coronavirus was Wuhan, a vendor at a large animal market, not an accountant who lived several miles away.
The report, published Thursday in the prestigious journal Science, will resurrect the issue of whether or not the sale of wildlife sold in the market caused a leak from the Wuhan Virology Laboratory or some other infectious disease. The discovery of the origins of one of the biggest public health disasters of a century has fueled geopolitical battles, and in recent months some new facts have emerged to address the issue.
Michael Vorobe, a leading expert on the evolution of viruses at the University of Arizona, came up with the discrepancies from time to time through scientific interviews with people already published in medical journals, as well as video interviews with people on a Chinese news channel. The first two documentations are considered to be transitions.
Dr. Vorobe argues that the vendor’s relationship with the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, as well as a new analysis of the market connection of the first hospitalized patients, strongly suggests that the epidemic began there.
“In this city of 11 million people, half of the initial cases are linked to the size of a soccer field,” he said. Vorobe said. “It would be very difficult to explain the pattern if the market did not erupt.”
Several experts, including one of the WHO-selected contingency investigators, said Drs. Vorobe’s intelligence work was good, and Kovid’s first known case was probably a seafood seller.
But some of them also said that the evidence is still insufficient to conclusively resolve the big question of how the epidemic began. He suggested that the virus may have transmitted “patient zero” shortly before the seller’s case and then reached critical masses to spread widely in the market. In a study of mutations in the genome of the virus – Dr. With the changes made by Vorobe himself – suggesting that the first infection usually occurred in mid-November 2019, a few weeks before the seller fell ill.
Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said: “I do not agree with the analysis. “But I don’t agree that any data is strong enough or can say anything with complete confidence, except that the Huanan Seafood Market was clearly a super-spreading phenomenon.”
Dr. Bloom also noted that the WHO report, prepared in collaboration with Chinese researchers, found some errors, including errors that could potentially link to early patient markets.
“It’s just a kind of shocking thing that in all these cases, there was a discrepancy about when this happened,” he said.
‘The mistake is there’
At the end of December 2019, doctors at several hospitals in Wuhan discovered mysterious cases of pneumonia among people working at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, a dull and poorly ventilated area where seafood, poultry, meat and wildlife were being sold. On December 30, public health officials told hospitals to report any new cases related to the market.
Fearing a recurrence of SARS, which left the Chinese animal market in 2002, Chinese authorities ordered the closure of the Huanan market, and Wuhan police officials closed it on January 1, 2020. Despite these measures, the number of new cases in Wuhan increased.
Wuhan officials said on January 11, 2020, that the cases began on December 8. In February, they identified the oldest patient as a resident of Wuhan, named Chen, who fell ill on December 8 and had no connection to the market. .
Chinese officials and some outside experts suspect that the initial high percentage of market-related cases could be a statistical fluke known as an assurance bias. He argued that the December 30 call from authorities to report market-related illnesses may have led doctors to ignore other cases that did not have such a connection.
According to China Global Television Network, “Initially, we assumed that the seafood market could contain a new coronavirus,” Gao Fu, director of China’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in May 2020. “But now it appears that the market is a victim.”
By the spring of 2020, senior members of the Trump administration were promoting another scenario for the origin of the epidemic: the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, about eight miles from Huanan Market. Yangtze River.
In January of this year, WHO-selected researchers visited China and interviewed an accountant who found symptoms on December 8. His influential report of March 2021 described him as the first known case.
But EcoHealth Alliance pathologist Peter Daszak, who is part of the WHO team, said Drs. Vorobe’s analysis convinced him that he was wrong.
“That December 8th date was a mistake,” said Dr. Daszak said.
The The WHO team never asked the accountant when his symptoms started, he said. Instead, he was given a December 8 date by doctors at Hubei Xinhua Hospital, who treated other initial cases but did not take care of Mr. Chen. “So the mistake is there,” said Dr. Daszac said.
For WHO experts, Drs. Daszac said the interview was one last thing: the accountant had no apparent connection to the animal market, laboratory or collective assembly. He told them that he likes to spend time and jog on the internet and he does not travel much. “It was as much vanilla as you could get,” said Dr. Daszac said.
The team would have identified the seafood vendor as the first known case, while Drs. Daszac said she would have been more aggressive in pursuing questions such as which stall she worked at and where her products came from.
This year, Dr. Daszac is one of the strongest critics of lab-leak theory. He and his organization, the EcoHealth Alliance, have taken the heat for research collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Last month, the National Institutes of Health said EcoHealth had violated the terms and conditions of a grant for research on coronaviruses in tigers.
Doctors at Hubei Xinhua Hospital said the accountant’s illness had started on December 8, while senior doctors at Wuhan Central Hospital, where Mr Chen was being treated, told a Chinese news channel that he had seen symptoms around December 16. .
When asked about Mr Chen’s case, China’s National Health Commission said it was based on comments made by Liang Wanyan, the leader of the Chinese side of the WHO-China investigation, which led to an interview with doctors at Hubei Xinhua Hospital. Mr Liang told a news conference in February of this year that the earliest Kovid case showed symptoms on December 8 and was “not connected” to the Huanan market.
Errors and inconsistencies
In their report, WHO experts concluded that the virus was most likely spread through animal feces, but they could not confirm that the Huanan market was the source. In contrast, he said the leak in the lab was “extremely unlikely.”
This report has come under discussion due to several errors and omissions. The Washington Post revealed in July that the report listed incorrect viral samples for several early patients – including the first official case – and mistakenly linked the first family cluster to the Huanan market. The WHO promised to fix the error, but it will remain in the report on the organization’s website. (The organization said it would ask the report’s authors if they would correct the mistakes and how.)
In May, two months after the WHO and China report was published, Dr. Eighteen prominent scientists, including Vorobe, complained in a letter to Science that the WHO team had reduced the lab-leak theory. He argued that much research was needed to determine whether one explanation was more likely than the other.
An expert on the origin of influenza and HIV, Dr. Vorobe has tried to combine the early days of the Kovid epidemic. Reading a May 2020 study of early cases written by local doctors and health officials in Wuhan, he was surprised to see a description that resembled Mr. Chen: a 41-year-old man with no contact with the Huanan market. But the study authors reported its symptoms on December 16, not December 8.
Then Dr. Vorobe appears to have another, independent source for a later date: Mr. Chen himself.
“I had a fever during the day on the 16th,” Mr. Chen said in a video interview with the publication The Paper in March 2020 in Shanghai. The video shows Mr. Chen, 41, working Went to the company’s finance office and never to Huanan Market. Official reports say he lived in the Wuchang district of Wuhan, miles from the market.
The New York Times was not able to independently confirm the identity of the person in the video.
With the fever on December 16, Mr. Chen said he felt tightness in his chest and went to the hospital that day. He said, “Without any strenuous exercise, with a little effort, as I am talking to you now, I am out of breath,” he said.
Dr. Vorobe said the medical records shown in the video could indicate how the WHO-China report changed with the wrong date. One page describes the surgery that required Mr. Chen to have his teeth removed. The second is the December 9 prescription for antibiotics that referred to the previous day’s fever – possibly the day of dental surgery.
In the video, Mr Chen speculates that he may have had covid “when I went to the hospital” – possibly a reference to his previous dental surgery.
The Washington Post noted in July that the details provided by the WHO for the December 8 case seemed more appropriate with the entry in the online database of viral samples linked to the person who fell ill on December 16. He said he was looking for discrepancies.
A spokesman for the agency told the New York Times that it was “difficult to comment” on the first known case because the WHO team had limited access to health data. He said it was important for investigators to keep looking for infected patients beforehand.
Confused links
Dr. According to Vorobe’s revised chronology, the oldest case is that of Shri. The chain, not the seafood vendor, belongs to a woman named Wei Guixian, who showed symptoms around 11 December. (Ms. Wei stated in the same video, published by The Paper, that she had a serious condition. Symptoms appeared on December 11, and she told the Wall Street Journal that she had been ill since December 10. The WHO-China report listed cases related to the December 11 market.) )
Dr. Vorobe found that more than a dozen potential cases had been reported at the hospital before Dec. 30, the day Wuhan officials warned doctors to find a connection to the market.
He decided that seven cases of unexplained pneumonia had been identified at Wuhan Central Hospital and Hubei Xinhua Hospital before December 30, which would be confirmed as Covid-19. In each hospital, four out of seven cases were market-linked.
By focusing only on these cases, Dr. Vorobe argued that he could rule out the possibility of a market bias in favor of certainty.
However, other scientists say that it is not certain that the epidemic began in the market.
A virologist from the Melmon School of Public Health at Columbia University, Dr. W. Ian Lipkin said, “He has done a great job of reconstructing what he can do from the available data, and this is as reasonable as any assumption.” “But I don’t think we’ll ever know what’s going on, because it’s two years old and it’s still confusing.”
Postdoctoral Fellow at the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Mass. And Alina Chan, one of the laboratory leak investigators, said only new details about previous cases – going back to November – would help scientists find the origin.
“The main problem is the lack of access to data and errors in the WHO-China report,” she said.
Eleanor Goodman contributed translation and Liu Yi contributed research.
