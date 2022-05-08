First lady Jill Biden makes surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First Lady Jill Biden visits Ukraine on Mother’s Day, marking a rare solo trip for an incumbent president’s wife in an active war zone.

Biden crossed the border from Slovakia on Sunday after visiting a processing center to meet with refugees, the Washington Post reported. He spoke with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenskar, who has not appeared in public since the start of the Russian invasion.

On the anniversary of World War II, Zelensky says evil has returned

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” she told US First Lady Zelenska. “I think it’s important to show the people of Ukraine that this war must end and that this war is brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Previous

Next



Previous

Next



Zelenska praised Biden for taking a “bold” trip, which took place as part of an immediate four-day trip to Eastern Europe.

The two first ladies met in a small classroom in front of reporters before meeting privately. Due to security concerns, Zelenska and her children remain in an undisclosed location as Moscow prioritized assassination attempts and assassinations of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his family in the early days of the invasion.

The women then join a group of children living at the school to make tissue-paper beer to give as a Mother’s Day gift.

Ukraine launches ‘successful’ counter-attack in Kharkiv, could push Russia to border: US think tank

Her visit could raise questions about when her husband will return to the war-torn country.

Despite the war moving away from the western part of the country and focusing on the Donbass region, President Biden has not yet visited Ukraine. Several high-profile figures, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have now visited Kyiv and are walking the streets in support of Ukraine.

Zelensky told “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper that he thought Biden should visit Ukraine because “he is the leader of the United States, and that’s why he should come here to see him.”

Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian schools are believed to have killed at least 72 people in Luhansk, the governor said.

Biden himself has said he was personally ready to travel to Ukraine, but the White House insisted last week that Biden had no plans to visit.

“No, no,” Saki had previously said in a podcast on “Pod Save America” ​​about possible plans to send the president to Kiev. “We are not sending the president to Ukraine.”

Jill Biden’s visit is limited to western Ukraine; Russia is concentrating its military power in eastern Ukraine and is not at a loss. On the same day as Biden’s visit, a Russian bomb ripped through a school in eastern Ukraine that sheltered about 90 people in its basement, killing dozens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.