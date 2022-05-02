First Lady will meet with Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia



The White House announced late Sunday that Jill Biden will hold a Mother’s Day meeting with Ukrainian mothers and children who have fled for their lives since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his war against Ukraine.

The meeting will take place in Slovakia on May 8, with the First Lady of the two Eastern European countries planning a five-day visit starting on Thursday. He will also stop in Romania.

The visit will mark Biden’s latest show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Romania and Slovakia share a border with Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian military aggression for the past two months. Romania and Slovakia are also NATO members.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, about 5.5 million Ukrainians, most of them women and children, have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded its small neighbor on February 24. Many have been resettled in neighboring countries or relocated to other parts of Europe.

Throughout the visit, Jill Biden will meet with US service members, US embassy staff, humanitarian aid workers and academics, the White House said.

Arriving in Romania on Friday, he is scheduled to meet with U.S. military members at the Mihail Kogalnisiu air base, a U.S. military base near the Black Sea.

The schedule then took him to the Romanian capital, Bucharest, on Saturday to meet with government officials, US embassy staff, humanitarian aid workers and academics who are helping to teach displaced Ukrainian children. The first lady will travel to Slovakia to meet with staff at the US Embassy in Bratislava.

On May 8, Jill Biden will visit refugees, humanitarian aid workers and local Slovakians in Kosys and Visne Nemke in Slovakia who are supporting Ukrainian families seeking asylum in Slovakia.

He plans to meet with members of the Slovak government on May 9 before returning to the United States.

The trip itself will be the first woman’s second overseas since her trip to Tokyo last year to open the delayed 2020 Olympic Games. The visit will also mark the latest gesture of solidarity with Ukraine.

Four days after Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Biden appeared at a White House ceremony wearing a mask embroidered with the national flower of Ukraine, the sunflower.

He invited Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markrova, to sit with him during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in March, and sewed a sunflower on the sleeve of the blue dress he wore to the occasion.

During a visit to Poland in March, President Biden met with Ukrainian refugees.