First Look of Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in comedy-drama Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan | The film ‘Where is that girl?’ First look release of Taapsee Pannu and Prateek Gandhi, quite interesting

Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films have produced a slew of concept-driven stories that have been appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Now with a very fresh lead pair, both the powerhouse studios have joined hands to produce a unique comedy-drama story. Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? is a film written and directed by Arshad Syed. Taapsee Pannu and Prateek Gandhi are coming together for the first time.

After making a big mark with her strong performances, Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying her first comedy role as a strong cop. At the same time, Prateek Gandhi, who garnered a lot of praise for his role in Scam 1992, will be seen in a very different avatar as a young newly wed descendant of a ‘masala’ magnate family.

The makers have shared an exciting first look of the film’s actors from their current shooting schedule in Jaipur. Talking about his association with Junglee Pictures, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Producer and Managing Director, Roy Kapur Films, said, “We are delighted to be associated with Junglee Pictures, which has an excellent track record of creating unique and entertaining stories. Arshad’s brilliant script will make the audience laugh with laughter. We would love to work with him in future also.”

Talking about her association with Roy Kapur Films, Amrita Pandey, CEO, Junglee Pictures says, “Arshad has written an intriguing and gripping story. We are extremely excited to be associated with Roy Kapur Films for this. Taapsee Both Pannu and Prateek Gandhi have made a huge impact with their work, it is really exciting to bring them together in the film.”

On playing a cop for the first time and sharing her stunning look in the film, Taapsee Pannu says, “Playing a female cop and doing a comedy film has always been on my checklist and I am glad to finally be in this film. I am getting a chance to do both. I have seen Prateek’s work and I think he is a very talented actor. I am really enjoying working with him. This journey is going to be a lot of fun!”

Prateek Gandhi, who is playing such a role for the first time, is excited to showcase the strengths of his character. Talking about his role and his experience working with this exciting team, Prateek Gandhi said, “My character in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? is very different from what I have done so far, and it Very exciting. Taapsee is extremely talented and I am very excited to work with her. Arshad has a great vision and has written the story very closely! I am sure the audience will love it.”

Talking about his directorial debut, his story and his interesting team, Arshad Syed said, “Brilliant actors like Taapsee Pannu and Prateek Gandhi have enriched my cinematic journey. Their characters in the film made the audience laugh. Lot-pot kar denge. Sharing the first glimpse of their characters is thrilling for the entire team.”

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? by Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films. It stars Taapsee Pannu and Prateek Gandhi in lead roles, written and directed by Arshad Syed. The film will release next year.

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:17 [IST]