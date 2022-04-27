First on Fox: ‘We cannot be intimidated’: Senate candidate McCloskey reacts to attempted robbery at NYC event

World

10 hours ago
First in Fox: U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey, who defended his St. Louis home with an AR-15 during a BLM protest, said “we cannot be intimidated” after an alleged thief broke into his campaign rally in New York City.

On Thursday, April 21, a man in a maintenance uniform stole cash and checks from the lobby of the Metropolitan Republican Club while Manhattan politicians rubbed their elbows during a speech at McCloskey’s other room.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey draw their firearms at protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a June 28, 2020, protest against St. Louis Mayor Lida Kruson in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. Photo taken June 28, 2020. REUTERS / Lawrence Bryant | Members of the Metropolitan Republican Club have claimed responsibility for the burglary at their headquarters.

(Reuters / Lawrence Bryant | Ian Walsh Riley)

Club president Ian Walsh Reilly called police and before reporting the theft, he and two other members of the club ran after the man and managed to stop him at a corner of the road in the exclusive neighborhood of Upper Easter Side until police arrived shortly after and arrested him.

Although McCloskey was unaware at the time that a potential crime was being uncovered from where he was addressing a captive audience of about 150 political figures, he later learned of it and blamed the democratic leadership for waging a “war on police.” “Irregular environment” to intimidate the public into granting their personal autonomy to government officials.

Police at the scene after arresting a man accused of attempting to rob the Metropolitan Republican Club.

(Ian Walsh Riley)

“Leftists like to commit atrocities in cities because people are afraid to give up their rights,” McCloskey said.

However, personal injury lawyers will not be deterred from recording similar incidents in the future.

“If the Left’s goal is to intimidate people into staying home and not going out, or to intimidate them into going about their daily lives, then we have more reason to do so,” McCloskey told Gadget Clock Digital. “Because we cannot be intimidated. We must always stand up for our rights.”

McCloskey and his wife Patricia caught national media attention in the summer of 2020 when Black Lives Matter protesters posted videos of a couple standing outside their home in St. Louis, Missouri, with an AR-15 and a handgun, respectively, as they marched through their suburbs.

McCloskey says Big Apple’s decay is nothing worse than the problems he faces at home.

“[The murder rate in St. Louis] That’s 20 times New York City’s homicide rate, “McCloskey claimed.

McCloskey blamed prosecutors for the crime problems in his hometown, “failing to judge large parts of the law.”

McCaskey also criticized St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for keeping selected police officers on the “exclusion list.”

Mark McCloskey

“There is a group of police officers who, if arrested, will not be prosecuted because they believe they have spoken racistly on Facebook before,” McCloskey said.

Candidates for the federal office see the way to secure cities across the country if elected in November.

“Of course big cities run on federal dollars, and so directly or indirectly you can control their behavior,” McCloskey said.

McCloskey faced a crowded Republican primary on Aug. 2 where his opponents included several federal and state officials, as well as former Missouri Governor Eric Greatens, who resigned in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct scandal and philanthropic abuse.

As many as 10 people protested outside the Metropolitan Republican Club on Thursday night in protest of McCloskey’s presence at the club, but neither he nor Riley believed the alleged theft was linked to those workers.

