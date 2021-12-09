First Pics – Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding pics leak on internet | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures leaked on the internet

very happy couple

Fans are constantly sharing these pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Almost all news channels are showing these pictures exclusively on their channel.

Katrina was seen in Sabyasachi’s lehenga

Katrina Kaif looks very cute in Sabyasachi lehenga. Because of this lehenga of Katrina, Vicky and Katrina got married in the winter as it would have been difficult to handle it in Rajasthan in summer.

Seven rounds taken in Sawai Madhopur

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took seven rounds in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. This royal wedding took place at Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan.

old pictures still running

Till now only old bridal pictures of Katrina Kaif were viral. Seeing these pictures, fans were just excited to see Katrina in a bridal outfit.

photoshopped pictures

Till now only photoshopped pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were viral on the internet. Now finally the fans have got their first picture as husband and wife. Many congratulations to Vicky and Katrina on their marriage.