Entertainment

First Pics – Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding pics leak on internet | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures leaked on the internet

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
First Pics – Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding pics leak on internet | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures leaked on the internet
Written by admin
First Pics – Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding pics leak on internet | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures leaked on the internet

First Pics – Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding pics leak on internet | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures leaked on the internet

very happy couple

very happy couple

Fans are constantly sharing these pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Almost all news channels are showing these pictures exclusively on their channel.

Katrina was seen in Sabyasachi's lehenga

Katrina was seen in Sabyasachi’s lehenga

Katrina Kaif looks very cute in Sabyasachi lehenga. Because of this lehenga of Katrina, Vicky and Katrina got married in the winter as it would have been difficult to handle it in Rajasthan in summer.

Seven rounds taken in Sawai Madhopur

Seven rounds taken in Sawai Madhopur

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took seven rounds in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. This royal wedding took place at Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan.

old pictures still running

old pictures still running

Till now only old bridal pictures of Katrina Kaif were viral. Seeing these pictures, fans were just excited to see Katrina in a bridal outfit.

photoshopped pictures

photoshopped pictures

Till now only photoshopped pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were viral on the internet. Now finally the fans have got their first picture as husband and wife. Many congratulations to Vicky and Katrina on their marriage.

#Pics #Vicky #Kaushal #Katrina #Kaif #wedding #pics #leak #internet #Vicky #Kaushal #Katrina #Kaifs #wedding #pictures #leaked #internet

READ Also  Spotify and YouTube Music will bring much needed offline tunes to Google’s Wear watches

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment