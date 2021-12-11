Entertainment

First poster of Brahmastra to be released on 15th December, Alia Bhatt made two big announcements! The first poster of Brahmastra will be released on December 15, Alia Bhatt made two more big announcements!

10 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
First poster of Brahmastra to be released on 15th December, Alia Bhatt made two big announcements! The first poster of Brahmastra will be released on December 15, Alia Bhatt made two more big announcements!
Written by admin
First poster of Brahmastra to be released on 15th December, Alia Bhatt made two big announcements! The first poster of Brahmastra will be released on December 15, Alia Bhatt made two more big announcements!

First poster of Brahmastra to be released on 15th December, Alia Bhatt made two big announcements! The first poster of Brahmastra will be released on December 15, Alia Bhatt made two more big announcements!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is the most awaited film of Bollywood at the moment and the news about it keeps coming out continuously. But now that announcement has been made, about which the fans were waiting for a long time. Yes, the first poster of Brahmastra, its first character and release date are about to be announced now. This has been officially announced by Alia Bhatt with a post on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez faces difficulties in money laundering case, may be questioned again!Jacqueline Fernandez faces difficulties in money laundering case, may be questioned again!

Alia Bhatt has shared a video in which it is seen that the first motion poster of Brahmastra will release on December 15. Apart from this, the character of the film Shiva will be introduced. The release date of Brahmastra will also be announced on December 15.

brahmastra, alia bhatt, brahmastra, alia bhatt

An event is being organized for this. This event will be held in ‘Thyagraj Stadium’ New Delhi and the time is at 4 pm. Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption.. “As Ayaan says, the timing feels right! Come, step into the world of Brahmastra with us on 15th December and be a part of this epic journey. Register now to visit us soon!

Apart from this post of Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji has also made a post. Fans are constantly reacting to its comment and they say that they want to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together.

READ Also  Up speaker comments for Rakhi Sawant: Rakhi Sawant says husband Riteish made controversial statement about her to UP speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy are going to be seen in the film. The film is a great project.

  • ranbir kapoor alia bhatt 1635355463 1639140665

    Wait is over, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will announce the release date of ‘Brahmastra’ on this day?

  • brahmastra 1638528957

    Ranbir Kapoor’s picture surfaced from the sets of Brahmastra, fire is coming out of hand?

  • 33 1638185799

    Shocking pictures surfaced from the sets of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s strong film!

  • alia ranbir romantic pics 10 1637944565

    Alia Bhatt will become Mrs Alia Ranbir Kapoor before the release of Brahmastra, love story started from this film

  • brahmastra release date 8 1637937472

    Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra’s final release date has changed six times

  • brahmastra details 1633542229

    Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt to complete Brahmastra shooting after seven years, final schedule and release details

  • image33 1627116970

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s incomplete film even after spending 300 crores, the joke is flying fiercely

  • 1 1604385163 1624272286

    Alia and Ranbir will reach this place for the last schedule of Brahmastra, shooting will end soon!

  • 1 1621572397

    Big disclosure about the release of Brahmastra? Ranbir Kapoor’s fans will be completely disappointed!

  • capture7 1611119106

    Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’ and Ranbir-Alia’s ‘Brahmastra’ also became a victim of Corona – work stopped

  • 53 1616224959

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra release date revealed, big bang after Diwali, new details!

  • 1 1616128221

    This bad news came again from ‘Brahmastra’? Ranbir Kapoor’s fans will be completely disappointed!

english summary

It’s Official- First poster of Brahmastra to be released on 15th December, Alia Bhatt made two big announcements! Read the details.

READ Also  'Black No More' to hit Broadway this winter

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 16:58 [IST]


#poster #Brahmastra #released #15th #December #Alia #Bhatt #big #announcements #poster #Brahmastra #released #December #Alia #Bhatt #big #announcements

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment