First poster of Brahmastra to be released on 15th December, Alia Bhatt made two big announcements! The first poster of Brahmastra will be released on December 15, Alia Bhatt made two more big announcements!

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is the most awaited film of Bollywood at the moment and the news about it keeps coming out continuously. But now that announcement has been made, about which the fans were waiting for a long time. Yes, the first poster of Brahmastra, its first character and release date are about to be announced now. This has been officially announced by Alia Bhatt with a post on social media.

Alia Bhatt has shared a video in which it is seen that the first motion poster of Brahmastra will release on December 15. Apart from this, the character of the film Shiva will be introduced. The release date of Brahmastra will also be announced on December 15.

An event is being organized for this. This event will be held in ‘Thyagraj Stadium’ New Delhi and the time is at 4 pm. Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption.. “As Ayaan says, the timing feels right! Come, step into the world of Brahmastra with us on 15th December and be a part of this epic journey. Register now to visit us soon!

Apart from this post of Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji has also made a post. Fans are constantly reacting to its comment and they say that they want to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy are going to be seen in the film. The film is a great project.

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 16:58 [IST]