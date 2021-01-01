First Salary of TV Stars: Sambhana Seth Gets First Income By Selling Churan, Find Out First Salary Of Other TV Stars – Anupama Fame Sudhanshu Pandey To Rohit Roy

Any first experience in life proves to be unforgettable. When it comes to first earnings, the case is emotional. From Samvad Seth to Rohit Roy and Sudhanshu Pandey, well known TV celebs talked about their first salary. He also said where he spent his first earnings.

Sambhana Seth got his first income by selling Churan

Bhavana Seth said that his first income was from selling churan. She said, ‘When I was in college, I felt it was not appropriate to reach out to my parents for my pocket money. I decided to do something. You may find it strange to hear, in those days there was a new churn in Delhi, Elu Elu. I learned from somewhere that I could get a good commission if I sold it. The funny thing is that I had earned 6-7 thousand a month by selling it. Tells me a funny story, I ate a lot of it while selling churn. Then when I got into acting, I did a small role in the Johnny Lever show. I got Rs 5,000 for that character, out of which I paid Rs 1,000 commission and kept Rs 4,000 with me.

Photo: Instagram mbsambhavnasethofficial

Sudhanshu Pandey made a purchase for his parents with his first earnings

Sudhanshu Pandey, who played the role of Vanraj in the TV show ‘Anupama’, told the story of his first earnings, ‘This is 1994. I started my career from modeling and got my first assignment for shooting and shorting. I got a lot of money for that campaign, which was in the thousands. I don’t remember the exact amount, but the amount was good. With that money I bought a lot for my parents. I remember when I got home with my shopping bag, I saw the joy on my parents’ faces.

Rohit Roy said – First income saved for Struggle

About his first earnings, Rohit Roy said, ‘In those days I was living in Ahmedabad. I was studying in college and during that time I had the opportunity to become a sales man in a shop called Zodiac. I did that work and got Rs 150 a month from it, which I gave to my mother. Then I got Rs 5,000 for the advertisement of club shoes, which I had saved and with the same money I came to fight in Mumbai.

Rohit Roy

Rupal Patel started earning from the sixth standard

Popular TV actress Rupal Patel said, ‘I was very good at reading and writing since childhood. When I was in sixth grade, I started teaching building kids as a hobby. A month passed, then an aunt in the building, whose son I was teaching, gave me 60 rupees, and I was shocked to see so much money. I said, I can’t take this money, I was teaching as a hobby. But my aunt said, no, it’s your hard earned money. When I brought that money home, my mother had offered it to God for the gift of treasure.

Rupal Patel

Shruti Sharma’s first earnings

Telling the story of her first earnings, TV and film actress Shruti Sharma said, ‘I used to teach at Bright Lamp School in those days. I used to get Rs 6,000 monthly, which was a good amount. Ever since I started teaching, I have wanted to do something for my mother. When I got my first salary, I went straight to the goldsmith’s shop and from there I bought a beautiful ring for my mother worth four thousand rupees. When I put that ring on my mother, her eyes sparkled. ‘

Aashi Singh’s first income was seven and a half thousand

Actress Aashi Singh, who has appeared in many TV shows, said, ‘It is a fact that no matter how much one earns in life and gets rich, he never forgets his first earnings. I remember too. I got seven and a half thousand rupees for three days of shooting and after receiving that money I was in seventh heaven. I gave half of my first earnings to my mother. Some money was offered to God and some was kept for his expenses. I can say for sure that I was blessed with that money.

Aashi Singh- Instagram @ -_ashisinghh



Piyush Sachdev got Rs.250

‘I was new to Mumbai in those days. Ramsey Brothers used to do horror shows for Punjabi besides Hindi at that time. I got a chance to work in one such Punjabi horror show. The shooting took place at Bhagyalakshmi Bungalow in Andheri-Versova. I was able to do my role with the support of the director. After packing up in the evening, I was asked to take my money from the production and that day I got Rs 250 convenience, which was my first earnings. I was very happy to get so much money. I left my first earnings in my mother’s hands.



Sanjay Chaudhary got 1 thousand

“It was only 4-5 months since I came to Mumbai and I was struggling for roles. One day I suddenly got a call from Aamir Khan Productions and I was offered a role. At first I didn’t believe it, but then when I got to that studio in Trombay, there was a pilot shooting of a movie called Kashmir Glass House. Apart from me, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Yashpal Sharma were also in the film. I got Rs.1000 convenience for that role. I had taken out a bus pass of Rs 500 from my first earnings so that I could travel all over Mumbai and struggle by going to any studio.



He dedicated his first earnings to Moharram – Salim Zaidi

I gave my first earnings in class 12th to my father as a tuition fee of Rs.250. Papa kissed my hand and I wanted to return the money. But in those days Moharram was going on. We used to have a divine event in our house in Moharram and women used to come home to participate in it. His car cost five rupees. I told my father that those who come to our house for Khawaten Moharram event, you pay the rent of their car with their money. Hearing this, Papa’s eyes got wet and Papa gave me a ten rupee note with autograph of ‘Jio Mere Lal’ as a reward, which I still keep today.

