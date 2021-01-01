First sale of realme 8s 5g on Flipkart: realme 8s 5g will be available on this day with bumper discount

New Delhi. Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday launched its new handset in India. The Realme 8s 5G smartphone is introduced with MediaTek Dimension 810 5G processor. Apart from this up to 8 GB RAM is also provided. It also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a triple rear camera. If you are thinking of buying this phone, let me tell you that the first sale of Realme 8s 5G will be on 13th September. Let us know the sales and offers of Realme 8s 5G.



Sales and offer details of Realme 8s 5G:

The Realme 8s 5G will be available from 12 noon on September 13th. It can be purchased through the company’s official website realme.com, e-commerce website Flipkart and the main channel. Talking about the offers available in this phone, its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. At the same time, its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. At the same time, under the Flipkart upgrade program, the phones can be purchased for Rs 12,599 and Rs 13,999 respectively. Speaking of offers, a discount of Rs 1,500 will be offered through HDFC Credit Card, Debit Card and Easy EMI. In addition, a flat off of Rs 1,500 will be offered through ICICI credit card, debit card and easy EMI. Both phones will be available in Universe Blue and Universe Purple.

Features of Realme 8s 5G:

It has a 6.5-inch FHD + display with a resolution of 2400×1080. Its refresh rate is 90Hz and sample rate is 180Hz. This phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. It has up to 8 GB of RAM. Also 128 GB internal storage is provided. This phone works on Android 11 which is based on Realme UI 2.0. It also has a triple rear camera setup. Its primary sensor is 64 megapixels. Its hole is f / 1.8. The second is a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor. Its hole is f / 2.4. The third is a 2-megapixel macro lens with an aperture of f / 2.4. The phone has a 16 megapixel sensor for selfies. It comes with an f / 2.1 aperture. The phone is endowed with a fingerprint sensor. It has a 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W dart charge.

