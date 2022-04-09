First sale of Realme C31 today getting good discount on phone priced at Rs 8999

The sale of Realme C31 is starting from 12 noon in India today. This is the latest smartphone of the Reality C-series, which is being given a 6.5-inch LCD display. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset, which can be paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone has been provided with triple rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery pack and fast charging support.

The Realme C31 smartphone runs on Android 11-based Realme R UI. According to the company, the handset can be purchased from Realme’s online store, Flipkart and offline retail channels.

Realme C31 price in India and offers

The price of Realme C31 in India is Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, while it comes in at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB. The smartphone is available in Dark Green and Light Silver color options.

On the other hand, talking about the offers of this phone, a discount of up to Rs 1000 is given on using bank cards of SBI and HDFC. Also, 5 percent cashback is also given if you use the Flipkart Axis Bank card. Up to Rs.2000 off with discount on purchase with special prize. On the other hand, if you buy the phone on EMI, then you will have to pay 347 per month.

specification

The phone flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. The Realme C31 sports a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 4x digital zoom, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a mono camera. On the front is a 5 megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture lens.

connectivity

Connectivity options on the Realme C31 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, magnetic induction sensor and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.