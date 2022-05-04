First sale of Realme GT Neo 3 5G Start you can get up to 20 thousand discount on Flipkart with 150w fast charging

Realme recently launched the Realme GT Neo 3 5G smartphone in India. It is the first smartphone to offer 150W fast charging support in India, which competes with the OnePlus 10R 5G. The Realme GT Neo 3 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC processor and comes with 150W UltraDart charge support and 50MP triple rear camera setup.

It has an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The first sale of this phone has started on Flipkart and Realme.com. You can get a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on this phone. Let us know how and where to buy this phone with huge discount.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G Price

In India, it has been introduced with three storage variants. The phone with 80W charging support with 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at ₹36,999. The price list for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is Rs 38,999. At the same time, the price of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is given at Rs 42,999 with 150W fast charging. It is available in Nitro Blue, Sprint White and Alphabet Black color variants.

offers

The sale has started on Flipkart and Realme.com today i.e. on May 4, 2022. If a user buys this phone on Flipkart, then he can get a discount of Rs 7,000 immediately on using SBI Bank credit and debit cards. Apart from this, a discount of up to Rs 13,000 can be available on this under the exchange offer. That is, if you use both these offers, then you can get this phone for Rs 16,999, Rs 18,999 and Rs 22,999 for different variants.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. This phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC processor, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The new Realme smartphone runs on Realme UI 3.0 based Android 12.

camera and battery

The Realme GT Neo 3 5G smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultraviolet lens, and a 2MP micro sensor. At the same time, for selfies, this phone has a 16MP front facing camera, which is given under the punch hole cutout in the middle at the top of the display. The Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes with two battery variants, one with a 150W UltraDart Charge variant that packs a 4,500mAh battery. While 80W SuperDart charge support offers 5,000mAh battery. The 150W variant phone can charge 50% battery in 5 minutes.