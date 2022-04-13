First Texas bus drops off migrants blocks from US Capitol in Washington, DC



A bus from Texas arrived in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning, transporting dozens of illegal immigrants as part of a new plan to address federal immigration policy during an ongoing border crisis by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott announced last week that he was directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to relocate migrants released from federal custody in Texas to other locations in the country’s capital and outside its territory.

The bus arrives at 8 a.m. local time, a block away from the US Capitol building. Individuals landed one by one, except for the family units that went out together. They checked in with the officers and they wore cutouts before letting them know they could go.

According to TDEM, Abbott’s plan is already working. The agency told Gadget Clock on Monday that many of the communities that reached out for support – from Rio Grande Valley to Terrell County – have said the federal government has stopped moving immigrants to their town since Abbott’s April 6 announcement.

Some questioned whether Abbott’s immigration plan was real. The White House called it a “publicity stunt.” Even Texas State Representative Matt Schaefer, a Republican, called it “gimmick.”

TDEM said it sent buses to border communities over the weekend where they coordinated with authorities to identify these migrants. The agency added that each bus has the capacity and supplies to transport 40 freed immigrants from the Texas community to Washington, DC.

Still, the governor’s legal authority to transport immigrants to the U.S. capital remains questionable. 2012 Supreme Court In this case, Arizona v. United States prevents states from developing their own immigration policies.

Abbott insists the federal government is failing to address the situation. President Biden recently announced that he would withdraw Title 42, which was used to expedite the expulsion of migrants due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The Texans demand an aggressive, comprehensive strategy to secure our borders and deserve it – not the weak leadership of President Biden,” Abbott said in a statement. “As the federal government seeks to bring back commonsense policies that once protected our communities, our local law enforcement has taken steps to protect Texans from dangerous criminals, deadly drugs and illegal flooding in the Lone Star State.”

