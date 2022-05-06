First Time Ajay Devgn talk about fighting rumors and relationship with Shahrukh Khan.

Ajay Devgan’s reaction to the news of resentment between Shahrukh

We all share a good relationship with each other. We support each other too. On the news of displeasure between himself and Shahrukh, Ajay Devgan said that whatever the media writes about me and Shahrukh. But it is nothing like that.

Ajay Devgan said – all is well between us

All is well between us. Whenever one is in trouble, the other stands up. We trust each other. My point is that if someone says that he is with them, it means that he is with them.

Because of social media and fans

There was never any problem between me and Shahrukh. Ajay has told the reason for the distance with Shahrukh to social media and fans. Ajay explained that many times the fans make up such things. Over which we do not have control.

Don’t fight for us in future: Ajay Devgan

Ajay Devgan said that when the fans start fighting, people feel that there was a fight between the actors. Then together we try to handle it. I want to say to all the fans that we are one. Don’t fight for us any longer.