First time Rakul Preet Singh talk about her marriage with Jackky bhagnani. Rakul Preet Singh talks about marriage with Jackky Bhagnani for the first time

Rakul Preet Singh spoke on marriage

Rakul Preet Singh said that I like to listen to those things. which I want to hear. I choose not to be influenced by things. The reason I talked about my personal life is because it is beautiful to me. I wanted to share this. Rakul said in this whole conversation that I will get married but right now my focus is on my career. Talking about work, Rakul Preet Singh’s career is taking flight.

Rakul Preet Singh recently announced her new film. Rakul Preet Singh plays the lead role in Doctor Ji, being directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. With this, once again Ajay Devgan’s film will be seen with Rakul Preet Singh. Rakul will be seen in lead roles in Meday and Thank God alongside Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani together

This film of Rakul Preet Singh will be released in the year 2022. It is possible that Rakul Preet Singh will announce her marriage by the end of the year 2022. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani may get married in the year 2023. Rakul Preet Singh started her career in the year 2099 with the Kannada film Gilli. After leaving from there, Rakul Preet Singh came towards Hindi cinema. Rakul Preet Singh made her debut in the year 2014 with Yaariyan.