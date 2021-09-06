First victory at the Oval in 50 years: Virat Kohli becomes first Asian captain to win 3 Tests against England

After 50 years of brilliant batting, India hoisted the tricolor on the back of their bowlers at the Oval. England lost by 157 runs on the final day of the fourth match of the five-match Test series. Now Team India has an incomparable lead of 2-1 in the series.

The miracle of captain Kohli in England

The first Indian captain to hold a trophy in England since 2007

The first captain to win a Test series in Sri Lanka since 1993

The only Indian captain to win two Test series in the West Indies

Became the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia

India won such a capture

After losing the toss, India scored 191 in the first innings. In reply, the English innings totaled 290 runs. Thus he had a 99-run lead. Rohit Sharma’s first century abroad and then on the strength of the tail batsmen, the Indian team scored a mountainous 466 in the second innings. England now had a big target of 368 runs. But the hosts were all out for 210 runs.

Kohli has become the first Indian captain to win three Tests on British soil

The bowlers had fun

For India, Umesh Yadav took three wickets while Jaspreet Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. In England’s innings, Hamid (63) and Rory Burns (50), David Malan (5), skipper Joe Root (36), Oli Pope (2), Johnny Bairstow (0), Moin Ali (0), Chris Vokes (18) and Craig Overton (10) James Anderson (2), while Oli Robinson remained unbeaten on 10 runs.

