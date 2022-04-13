First video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding ceremonies | Alia Bhatt – First video from Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Entertainment

First video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremonies

17 seconds ago
First video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremonies
If sources are to be believed, the procession of Ranbir Kapoor, his grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s house will leave RK House and will reach Vastu. Vastu is Ranbir Kapoor’s house where he lives with Alia Bhatt. This is where Alia and Ranbir will take seven rounds.

Mehndi is done in the hands of Alia Bhatt. Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of herself from this mehndi function where she was seen applying mehndi on her feet.

Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt Ritu Nanda’s daughter-in-law and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda also attended the function. Along with Shweta, Ranbir Kapoor’s niece, Navya Naveli Nanda also attended the mehendi function.

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt attended the mehendi ceremony in green colored couples. At the same time, his father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt were also seen applying mehndi in their hands. Ayan Mukerji, Alia’s best friend Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor, also became a part of the ceremony.

Before the wedding, Ayan Mukerji gave a special gift to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the team of Brahmastra. He released the teaser of Ranbir and Alia’s romantic song Kesariya from the film. Fans were stunned to see the chemistry of Ranbir and Alia in this teaser.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared the first song of Brahmastra, showering lots of blessings and love to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they begin a new phase of their lives. Amitabh Bachchan also stars Ranbir and Alia’s Brahmastra.

The boys arrived together in the mehendi ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samaira, sister Riddhima and mother Neetu Kapoor greeted the media and stopped to talk to them. During this conversation, he announced the date of marriage.

