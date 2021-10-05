First wave South Asian feminist Kamala Bhasin 75. died at the age of
New Delhi – Kamala Bhasin, an activist, poet and writer who was an early leader of the women’s movement in India, passed away here on 25 September. She was 75 years old.
His sister, Bina Kak, a politician and actress, confirmed the death, which was widely mourned in India. He said Ms Bhasin was diagnosed with an advanced form of liver cancer a few months back.
Ms Bhasin used poetry, songs, slogans, speeches and books to raise awareness of gender issues and campaign against patriarchy and violence. In a career spanning nearly 50 years, she co-founded several women’s groups to address issues such as women’s health and education and violence against women in both rural and urban areas.
Ms Bhasin sought to build solidarity with women across international borders. In 1998 she started Sangat, a South Asian feminist network to campaign for gender justice in the region. He developed and conducted training programs dedicated to social justice, sustainable living and human rights.
“With feminism, her mission was really to connect people in South Asia,” said activist Kalpana Vishwanath, who worked with Ms. Bhasin for more than 30 years at Jagori, a women’s group Ms. Bhasin co-founded in 1984. Of. “And so you can see the expressions of love for him from all over the region.”
Ms. Bhasin wrote dozens of books, poems and songs that simplified the concepts of feminism and patriarchy to people of all ages in cities and villages. Many of his writings have been translated into other languages and used as training material by NGOs across the region.
She can be blunt in interviews. In an appearance on the popular television show “Satyamev Jayate” in 2014, he declared, “When I am raped, people say I have lost my respect.” “How did I lose my respect? My respect is not in my vagina. I want to ask, why did you put the honor of your community in a woman’s vagina?
Ms. Bhasin had not decided to become a feminist activist. In West Germany he trained as a development sociologist, studying the consequences of economic change in societies. Upon his return to India in 1972, he began working with Sewa Mandir, a non-governmental organization in rural Rajasthan in the north-west of India. While helping to build wells in the villages of marginalized people, he witnessed for the first time caste and gender discrimination of women there.
“I increasingly found that women were poor among the poor,” she said in an interview with the India Development Review. Referring to people from the lower Indian caste, she said, “Women were more Dalits among Dalits. Women were more excluded among Bahishkrits. So even though I didn’t start my journey as a feminist activist, I was a part of that. Time slowly united without knowing the word ‘feminist’.”
In 1980, after the country’s Supreme Court acquitted two police officers for raping a girl named Mathura at a rural police station, thousands of women marched in protest in cities across India. The court held that she was not raped as she had not screamed at that time and had not suffered bodily injury.
This case was the catalyst in the birth of the women’s movement in India. Ms Bhasin, who was working for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, joined the movement. (He continued to work for the organization until 2001.) He participated in protests, performed street plays and went out to educate citizens about equality and social justice. Rape laws were amended in 1983 largely due to a campaign by feminist groups.
Ms. Bhasin remained devoted to the women’s movement despite personal struggles. Their 27-year-old daughter, Kamaljit Bhasin Malik, killed herself in 2006. His son, Jeet Kamal, was disabled due to a severe reaction to a vaccine as a child and required round-the-clock care.
Besides her sister, Ms. Bhasin is survived by her son and two elder brothers Bharat and Brij Bhasin.
In recent years she spoke about the sexual abuse she faced as a young girl. He wrote a book on the subject for children, “If Only Someone Had Broken the Silence.”
Kamala Bhasin was born on 24 April 1946 in Shaheedanwali, now Pakistan; She was the fourth child of Dr Mangat Ram Bhasin and Sukanya Devi, who worked for the Government of India. She spent most of her childhood in the villages of Rajasthan, where her father’s job took the family. His sister, Ms. Kak, remembered him as a free-spirited tomboy who refused to follow traditional instructions on how girls should behave.
Ms. Bhasin completed her high school and university education in Jaipur and received a fellowship at the University of Münster, West Germany.
Ms Kak said she was briefly married to an army officer, but found the life of an army wife too restrictive. She married Baljit Malik, a journalist and activist, in 1975, but they divorced after her daughter’s suicide.
One of Ms. Bhasin’s most cited works is the poem “Because I am a girl, I must study”, in which a father asks his daughter why she needs to study. She partially answers:
In order for my dreams to take flight, I must study.
Knowledge brings new light, so I must read.
I must study the battles for which I must fight.
To avoid deprivation, I must study.
I have to study to get independence.
To fight despair, I must study.
To find inspiration, I must study.
Because I’m a girl, I must read.
I must read to fight the violence of men.
To end my silence, I must study.
I must study to challenge patriarchy.
To demystify all hierarchy, I must study.
Because I’m a girl, I must read.
I must study to mold the faith I can rely on.
To make laws that are just, I must study.
I have to read to clear the dust of centuries.
#wave #South #Asian #feminist #Kamala #Bhasin #died #age
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.