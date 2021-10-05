First wave South Asian feminist Kamala Bhasin 75. died at the age of

New Delhi – Kamala Bhasin, an activist, poet and writer who was an early leader of the women’s movement in India, passed away here on 25 September. She was 75 years old.

His sister, Bina Kak, a politician and actress, confirmed the death, which was widely mourned in India. He said Ms Bhasin was diagnosed with an advanced form of liver cancer a few months back.

Ms Bhasin used poetry, songs, slogans, speeches and books to raise awareness of gender issues and campaign against patriarchy and violence. In a career spanning nearly 50 years, she co-founded several women’s groups to address issues such as women’s health and education and violence against women in both rural and urban areas.

Ms Bhasin sought to build solidarity with women across international borders. In 1998 she started Sangat, a South Asian feminist network to campaign for gender justice in the region. He developed and conducted training programs dedicated to social justice, sustainable living and human rights.