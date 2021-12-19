First wintry forecast has plows, crews, salt at the ready





QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When snow falls, duty calls to keep the roads safe and clear. The Queensbury Highway Department is prepared and ready to respond to any type of weather that may come our way.

“The first snow of the season was not too bad. I don’t think it’s as bad as they expected it to be. We are switching over to some rain, and we are waiting to see what’s going to happen next,” said Charles Darrah, member of the Queensbury Highway Department.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain took over parts of the Capital Region on Saturday.

For Darrah and his crew at the Queensbury Highway Department, this is just another day on the job, plowing the streets and salting the road.

“We have a huge salt barn on site. Members of the crew bring it over to the pile. We then load it up on the trucks and away we go,” said Darrah.

Don Lehman, the Director of Public Affairs for Warren County says this winter they are using salt brine a mix of salt and water, for crews to better treat the roads.

“It also supplies an extra layer of protection on the roads from ice and snow.”

Jessyca Darrah and her daughter Chesya were out in the snow delivering dinner to their husband and his crew.

Darrah says the work of her husband and all those clearing the snow never goes unnoticed.

“Anyone doing snow removal deserves accolades, it’s a lot of work and you never know when Mother Nature is going to let up.”

The Queensbury Highway Department says to take your time and use extra caution on the roads.