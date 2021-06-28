Fishdom 5.75.0 APK for Android – Download

Fishdom is an addictive logic game. Take a deep breath and dive into an underwater world of fun with Fishdom, an all-new free game. In which you have to solve brightly colored puzzles to decorate your aquarium. Where you can insert all sorts of fish and decorations to enjoy a pretty and alluring aquarium.

Engage in challenging and fun game play with unique twists as you decorate tanks to create cozy homes for your lovely fish. Feed them, play with them, and watch them interact with each other. You earn from beating the puzzles you see at the bottom right of the screen. Solve it and you win a prize. Solve it in very few moves and you’ll get some extra money that should help a lot when you go to invest in your aquarium. You’ve got to match three or more items in the same color and get the set amount of points or objectives.

Game Play:

Unique game play swap and match pieces, design and decorate aquariums. Play hundreds of challenging and fun match. Play with and take care of fish all in one puzzle game. Compete with other players to develop your aquarium even faster. Explore an exciting aquatic world with amusing 3D fish. Fish tanks you can liven up with breath-taking underwater decor. Enjoy amazing aquarium graphics. No Wi-Fi or internet connection required to play. It’s a blast for everyone. Share your Fishdom mania with your Facebook friends.