Fisker Ocean electric SUV launched gives a range of 563km on a single charge

Electric car maker Fisker has introduced its first electric car Ocean SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021. Fisker has kept this SUV similar to its prototype. Which is very much liked by the youth due to its strong look. If we talk about the power range of this SUV, then the Ocean SUV is no less than any other electric car. Let’s know about this SUV…

Fisker Ocean launched in three variants – This SUV has been launched in three variants. In which its top variant has a range of 563 km in a single charge. Along with this, you will get a massive 17.1-inch infotainment system in the Fisker Ocean SUV. Apart from this, the company has also given solar panels on the roof to charge this SUV. Which as per the company’s claim is capable of generating power for a driving range of 2414 km annually.

Fisker Ocean SUV Price – The company has announced the launch of this electric car at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021 from its Twitter account. If we talk about the price of this SUV, then the price of its Sport variant is Rs 27.9 lakh. At the same time, the price of its second Ultra variant is Rs 37.20 lakh and the top variant Extreme is priced at Rs 51.34 lakh.

Features of Fisker Ocean SUV – The company has introduced this SUV with a very muscular body. In this you have given sharp and thin headlight equipped with alloy wheels and LED DRL. At the same time, keeping the environment in mind, the company has developed the interior of this SUV with recycled material. As we told you, it has solar panels installed on the roof, which gives the SUV a range of 2414 km in a year. Apart from this, the 17.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display in the SUV is set vertically, but it can be rotated to the horizontal position with the press of a button. The company calls it “Hollywood Mode”.

Power of the Fisker Ocean SUV – The motor present in the Sport variant of this SUV generates a maximum power of 275 horsepower and is capable of delivering a range of 250 miles. At the same time, the Ultra variant will get 540 horsepower and the range is 340 miles. The Xtreme model will be equipped with 550 horsepower and a range of 350 miles.