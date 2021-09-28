Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Charge 5, is now available

Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5, is now available for purchase. The $179.95 tracker offers several improvements over the Charge 4, including a slimmer design and a brighter colored screen. But in my review, I was somewhat disappointed with the software and its lack of physical buttons of any kind. And you should know that the new tracker’s two headline features, an ECG app and the ability to deliver a new Daily Readiness Score, aren’t available yet. They’re coming in the coming months, Fitbit says.

Fitbit is also announcing new features coming to some of its devices for those who subscribe to its Fitbit Premium service, which costs $9.99 per month. Snoring and noise detection is now available for all Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 users who are Fitbit Premium customers, and content from meditation app Calm is now available in the Fitbit app, also for premium customers.