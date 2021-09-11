Five best destinations to visit in Austria this autumn

After 18 months of disruption in tourism, industry leaders in Austria have welcomed the federal government’s latest announcement rejecting further lockdowns as a measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susan Krauss-Winkler, President of the Hotel Association, the announcement said, which includes tightening 3G regulations and a focus on vaccination campaigns, was a “positive development for autumn and winter”.

Krauss-Winkler said: “Safety, predictability and the ability to plan for future COVID safeguards are of utmost importance to our operations and, above all, to our guests at home and abroad.”

The news allows tourists to plan holidays in one of the most beautiful seasons in Austria within the framework of the COVID-19 measures set by the government.

Here are the best places to visit in Austria in autumn – and how to stay safe while traveling.

NS Wachau Valley West of Vienna in Lower Austria runs along the Danube River and is known for its picturesque views of rolling hills and vineyards. It is even a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

September and October are the two best months to visit the region as the temperatures are cool but there is usually plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

One of the main reasons to visit Wachau Valley is wine touring and biking.

The landscape along the Danube is mostly flat, perfect for getting around on a bike to take in the scenery.

Tourists can put these two together and go on a wine tour by bike. Or explore the river by taking a boat ride along the Danube.

Other attractions include historic buildings, such as Gottwig Abbey, the medieval village of Durnstein and Melk Abbey.

Salzkammergut

The Salzkammergut is another UNESCO World Heritage Site in the province of Salzburgerland.

In fact, the name comes from the area’s salt mining past, which was so profitable that it was called the . came to be known as ‘White gold’ during the Iron Age.

But the Salzkammergut has more to offer than just its long history.

If remote wilderness is a must for autumn adventures, the Salzkammergut is the perfect place as a large part of the region is dominated by nature.

The scenic area is home to alpine and subalpine lakes, steep mountains and traditional Austrian communities, such as the famous village of Hallstatt on the banks of the Hallstatter See.

Then there are more populated places, such as the town of St Wolfgang on the banks of the Wolfgangsee, which is surrounded by a wooded shoreline and dotted with beautiful boathouses.

In non-Covid times, thousands of tourists visit St. Wolfgang every year, but travel restrictions may still be calmer than usual in some parts of the world.

Stubai Valley

The Stubai Valley is in the west of Austria in the province of Tyrol, just a half-hour drive from Innsbruck.

The valley is 35 km long, through which flows the river Ruetz and the area is known to the locals as “Stubai”.

As the valley sits in the Austrian Alps, it is also home to the Stubai Glacier with the ski season that begins mid september – Depends on snow and weather conditions.

However, for non-winter sports enthusiasts, the Stubai Valley offers hiking trails, meadows, waterfalls, lakes, and mountain huts.

Also, due to its proximity to Innsbruck, it is possible to have a base in the city and explore the valley on day trips to get the best of both worlds.

burgenland

For oenophiles, Burgenland is the place to go for autumn wine touring as about 30 percent of the land in the province is covered by vineyards.

A yard in Burgenland. Image: Wikicommons.

In addition, Burgenland has a warmer climate and more days of sunshine than the west of the country, resulting in generally milder days during autumn.

Like the Wachau Valley, a popular way to get around the region is by bike and there are countless wineries and restaurants along the routes to sample the gastronomy of Burgenland.

However, to take a break from the wine world and experience some Austrian art and culture, the city of Eisenstadt is worth visiting.

Eisenstadt is the capital of Burgenland and is home to the grand Esterhazy Palace where music by classical composer Josef Haydn can be heard in the beautiful Haydn Hall.

In the east of the province is also Lake Neucidal, which is surrounded by many bicycle paths for exploring the landscape.

Vienna

Autumn is a great time to visit Vienna as the summer heat gives way to cooler days, fewer tourists explore the city and Vienna’s parks turn to copper, gold and bronze.

If visiting the city during this time, be sure to take a stroll around the Stadtpark, Schönbrunn and the Botanical Gardens of the Belvedere Palace for a stunning display of nature.

In addition, many cultural events take place in Vienna in autumn, such as viennale International Film Festival and Vienna Arts Week.

People enjoy a late afternoon near the Danube Canal in Vienna, Austria, on May 6, 2017. (Photo: Joe Klamer / AFP)

Surprisingly, Vienna is also a popular wine destination (the other one) with more than 1,500 acres of vineyards.

In fact, Vienna is only capital city in the world With a significant wine industry within the city limits, making autumn a prime time to experience the city’s wine culture.

In normal times, annual Vienna Wine Hiking Day Happens in autumn (usually in late September), but due to the ongoing pandemic, the next one is planned for September 2022.

travel during coronavirus

Although Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said there will be no more lockdowns, there is still a pandemic. This means there are rules and restrictions to be aware of when traveling around Austria.

Currently, most operators require passengers to wear face masks when carrying gondolas.

The 3G rule (tested, vaccinated, recovered) is applicable in public places like bars, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers. This means you will need to show proof of one of the 3G to enter.

It is mandatory to cover the mouth and nose in supermarkets, pharmacies and on public transport.

From 15 September, unvaccinated people in non-essential shops will have to wear FFP2 masks and masks are recommended for everyone else.

In supermarkets and public transport, FFP2 masks will again become mandatory for all people from 15 September.

In Vienna, the validity of antigen tests has been reduced from 48 hours to 24 hours and the move will be implemented nationwide from 15 September.

You can find a complete overview of the COVID-19 measures here.