Five children of the same family died due to the LPG cylinder explosion, the family was in a bad condition by crying

Five children of a family have died after a LPG cylinder exploded in Rajawar village of Banka district of Bihar. The incident is said to have happened late Tuesday evening. Rajoun Circle Officer Mohd. According to Moinuddin, the incident happened due to the explosion of a LPG cylinder while cooking food at Ashok Paswan’s house. Apart from five children, one more person has been injured in this incident, who has been admitted to the hospital.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, Inspector Rajesh Kumar of Rajoun police station along with the police force reached the spot and engaged in relief and rescue work. It is said that the gas cylinder was already leaking in the house of Rajawar village resident Ashok Paswan and his younger brother Prakash Paswan, as soon as Ashok’s wife Sarita lit a match to cook food, suddenly the cylinder caught fire. Five children were playing nearby in the courtyard. They came under fire. Soon all the five children died.

Ashok Paswan’s 12-year-old son Ankush Kumar, Anshu Kumari (8), Seema Kumari (7), Shivani Kumari (6) (four daughters) and younger brother Prakash Paswan’s daughter Soni Kumari (3) died of burns. Went. The fire of the cylinder was so strong that till the people present in the house could understand something, the lives of the young people were blown away. Seeing the dead bodies of their children, there was a furore among the families.

Neighboring people rushed to the spot for help after hearing the sound of cylinder explosion. Seeing the flames, tried to douse the fire by pouring water and sand. But all were saddened by the death of five children together. On information about the incident, DM Suharsh Bhagat, SP Arvind Kumar Gupta, SDPO DC Srivastava and many district officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Police is probing the incident. The Circle Officer said that the next of kin of the deceased would be given proper compensation. The five bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.