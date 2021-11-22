Five Dead After Driver Plows S.U.V. Into Holiday Parade in Wisconsin



“It simply came to our notice then that he was dangerous,” said Mr Hickey.

Angelito Tenorio, the state treasurer candidate, had just marched through the parade and was back on the main road when he saw an SUV speeding along the road.

“Suddenly I heard a loud bang,” said Mr Tenorio, an alderman from nearby West Alice. “Then I heard the cries and screams of the deaf. It was very irritating. ”

He described a confused scene that left him stunned and trembling.

“People were running away, leaving their belongings behind and crying,” he said. “When the crowd left, it appeared that there were people on the ground who must have been hit by the vehicle.”

In a video posted on the city’s Facebook page, the SUV is seen speeding down the parade route and shouting can be heard from the crowd. Then, a few seconds later, a police officer runs away, after which several police vehicles stop to present a group of children.

Peggy Tom, 58, said that after the car followed her, she walked down the street looking for a friend who later realized she was injured.

There were “heaps of musical instruments,” Ms. Tom said.

Others walking through the confused scene, she added, were shouting the names of lost loved ones.

Don Paul Brown, the city’s alderman, was marching in the parade with the mayor but had already left and had not witnessed what happened. He said the city is celebrating its 125th anniversary.