Five horror movies to stream now

‘bleed with me’
Stream it on Shudder.
Rowan (Lee Marshall) is a strange girl who becomes a strange girl when she travels with her friend Emily (Lauren Beatty) and Emily’s boyfriend Brendan (Eris Tyros) to a remote cabin in the woods. On the first night, the three enjoy drinks and light-hearted conversation. But things quickly take an ominous turn as Rowan has nightmares that Emily is biting into his arms and stealing his blood.
As Rowan’s suspicions about Emily grow, Rowan questions who Emily is and why he invited her to the cabin in the first place. When he finds an old photo album and a hidden box, they only offer suspicious clues. It doesn’t help when Emily tells him: “Sometimes we do crazy things just to find our friends.”
In her intense feature, writer-director Amelia Moses allows for a serene and seductive atmosphere, not the gore and gotcha, her slow-burn, deeply creepy study of codependency and female friendship. The suspense continually and ominously build up to over 80 beguiling minutes that unfold like an intimate drama, until a strange, bloody and mesmerizing finale. Marshall gives a focused, emotionally frightening performance as a young woman plagued by uncertainty.
The latest film from writer-director Brandon Christensen (“Still/Born”) is a deeply comical indictment of social media that is also a gripping entry into the house-sharing horror movie genre.
Claire (Sarah Canning) and Teddy (Osrick Chow) set off for a couple’s getaway in a beautiful woodland mansion, where they plan to create content for their struggling travel vlog. Things get off to a rocky start when their door code doesn’t work. Out of the blue, their kooky hostess Rebecca (a frantic Gracie Gillum) shows up to help, but her too-clingy behavior gives Claire and Teddy the creeps.
As their host’s behavior becomes increasingly bizarre, Teddy and Claire think they’ll strike gold on social media if Rebecca doesn’t appear in their video. He agrees, but comes a terrifying turn with his surprise and customers helping Teddy and Claire become more likable.
Good luck is not to be deterred from a small scene in which a shadowy figure with glowing eyes offers Teddy an ominous greeting.
I’m a sucker for low-budget regional gay filmmaking, which looks like an entire city, shown as an extra in the finale of the big dance party.
So I’m very forgiving of this horror comedy about a masked killer who roams Providence, RI, and kills gay men to get their blood out. Director Michael J. Ahern, Christopher Dalpe, and Brandon Perras-Sanchez show so much love—for the horror genre, for the Providence drag scene, for the gay elders—that I feel bad for calling out the harsh acting and disproportionately funny script.
But he scored big with Michael McAdams, a fixture in the Providence drag scene who performs as Peyton St. James. McAdam follows in the film as old-school drag queen Gloria Hole, a messy wedding of Milton Berle and Ann-Margaret that features smoky laughs, a closet of turbans, and a tired musical repertoire. She has a vicious smile, a biting wit and a sailor’s mouth like a drag queen’s – maybe she actually has. I ate it.
It’s best experienced with your “RuPaul’s Drag Race” besties, some hard lemonade and cheesy bread, and gay goodwill.
There’s a good reason to stay out of that attic: the Nazi experiment.
Albert (Ryan Francis), owner of Second Chance Moving Company, learns this the hard way when Vern (Michael Flynn), an old man with a German accent, confronts Albert and his crew members Imani (Morgan Alexandria) and Carlos (Bryce). farnelius). ) extra cash to get out of your creepy mansion.
Things take a dangerous turn when Albert, a former skinhead, recognizes the crest on a German-made lock and discovers a letter signed by Josef Mengele to Carlos. The movers, all ex-cons who could use the money, decide to hold their noses and get the job done fast.
But their plans are thwarted when they encounter a mute young woman (Brian Hurlbut) who is held captive while her deformed sister is horribly sewn up. The hidden girl’s name is Anne, and Vern is no Nazi.
Jaren Lauder directed this bold, grossout addition to a quirky catalog of Nazi horror movies. Pitch-black humor courses through the film, which can turn audiences uninvited into the genre.
But others will get a kick out of the film’s flesh-toned gore, an unusually candid talk about class and a tale of revenge. When Imani, a young black woman, beats up the film’s Nazi antagonist, it’s a kill that will please you.
‘Hunt’
Stream it on Netflix.
A shooter hunts a group of men in the woods in this German survival-revenge thriller from writer-director Thomas Sieben.
The film begins as Roman (David Krauss), his brother Albert (Hano Koffler) and their three friends wander through the woods during Roman’s stag weekend. He thinks the hunters were responsible for a loud gunshot in the distance, until one of the friends, Vincent (Yung Ngo), learns that he has been shot. The next bullet goes through the tire of their vehicle, forcing them to flee on foot from the unknown sharpshooter targeting them from the jungle.
When they come across a woman standing by a lake, they ask her for help. But the poor suckers don’t realize that she isn’t there to help. This is vengeance.
What this film lacks in originality it more than makes up for in steady suspense and a surprising, sympathetic foe. It ranks low on the truly terrifying scale, so consider it a fair pick for horror fans who like to walk Lifetime’s dark streets.
