Five horror movies to stream now

‘bleed with me’

Stream it on Shudder.

Rowan (Lee Marshall) is a strange girl who becomes a strange girl when she travels with her friend Emily (Lauren Beatty) and Emily’s boyfriend Brendan (Eris Tyros) to a remote cabin in the woods. On the first night, the three enjoy drinks and light-hearted conversation. But things quickly take an ominous turn as Rowan has nightmares that Emily is biting into his arms and stealing his blood.

As Rowan’s suspicions about Emily grow, Rowan questions who Emily is and why he invited her to the cabin in the first place. When he finds an old photo album and a hidden box, they only offer suspicious clues. It doesn’t help when Emily tells him: “Sometimes we do crazy things just to find our friends.”

In her intense feature, writer-director Amelia Moses allows for a serene and seductive atmosphere, not the gore and gotcha, her slow-burn, deeply creepy study of codependency and female friendship. The suspense continually and ominously build up to over 80 beguiling minutes that unfold like an intimate drama, until a strange, bloody and mesmerizing finale. Marshall gives a focused, emotionally frightening performance as a young woman plagued by uncertainty.